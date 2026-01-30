Burkina Faso’s junta dissolves all of country’s political parties, saying they cause divisions

Burkina Faso’s military junta has dissolved all the political parties in the country and scrapped the laws governing them, according to a decree approved by the government on Thursday.

The dissolution of political parties and similar groups follows similar measures that activists say have targeted civic freedom and the opposition since military authorities took power in a 2022 coup.

Activities by political parties have long been suspended in the country under the junta. The new decree requires the assets of the parties to be transferred to the state, the government-run news agency said.

Minister of Territorial Administration Emile Zerbo said the dissolution comes after authorities found that the parties have deviated from the guidelines establishing them.

“The government believes that the proliferation of political parties has led to excesses, fostering division among citizens and weakening the social fabric,” he said after Thursday’s Council of Ministers meeting where the measure was approved.

Draft laws that will guide the establishment of future political parties and groups will be submitted to the legislature “as soon as possible,” the minister said.

Burkina Faso is among a growing number of countries in West and Central Africa that have been hit by a surge in coups and delays to the return of democratic rule.

Since taking power in a 2022 coup, its military leaders have launched sweeping reforms, including postponing elections that were expected to restore civilian rule and dissolving the country’s independent electoral commission.

Source: AP