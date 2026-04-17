Burkina Faso dissolves more than 100 NGOs and civil society groups

Burkina Faso’s military government has ordered the dissolution of more than 100 associations and civil society groups – which rights groups are calling an “attack” on basic rights.

It is the latest crackdown in the West African country, months after the government issued a decree dissolving all political parties.

The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Mobility announced on Wednesday the dissolution of 118 NGOs and associations “in accordance with current legal provisions” and a ban on their activities.

All are based in Burkina Faso, with many involved in the defence of human rights.

Since taking power in a 2022 coup, the military government led by Ibrahim Traore has cracked down on NGOs, unions, freedom of assembly and opposition to military rule.

Last July, Traore signed a law restricting the workings of rights groups and syndicates. Within a month, the government revoked authorisation for 21 rights groups and gave 10 others three-month suspensions, citing administrative reasons.

Wednesday’s statement by Territorial Administration Minister Emile Zerbo invited the heads of the newly banned associations to conform to the July 2025 law.

“Any offender faces the penalties provided for under current regulations,” Zerbo warned.

‘Flagrant attack’

Amnesty International said the latest move showed an “intensifying crackdown” on civil society in the country.

“We are alarmed and deeply concerned by this flagrant attack on the right to freedom of association. Dissolving NGOs and associations is at odds with the constitution of Burkina Faso,” said Ousmane Diallo, Amnesty’s senior researcher for the Sahel region, on Thursday.

“This dissolution is also entirely inconsistent and incompatible with Burkina Faso’s international human rights obligations,” he added.

Diallo said the move was “part of a much broader effort to silence civil society through a combination of repressive tactics that include abusive legislation, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary detention, and prosecution of human rights defenders and activists”.

He called on authorities to “immediately” rescind the decision.

Since taking power, Traore’s government has been making sweeping changes. Last November, all national and international NGOs were ordered to close their commercial bank accounts and transfer them to a newly created state-controlled bank.

In January, all political parties were dissolved after three years of suspension.

And earlier this month, Traore told citizens they must “forget about” democracy.

Burkina Faso is fighting a long-running battle with armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL. NGOs with international funding are regularly accused of spying for and colluding with them.

Source: Al Jazeera