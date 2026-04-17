Bulgaria opens Honorary Consulate in Mozambique’s Maputo

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers on Thursday adopted a decision to open an honorary consulate in Maputo, Republic of Mozambique, and to appoint Boris Atanasov as honorary consul based in Maputo, with a consular district covering the entire country. Bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Mozambique are based on traditional friendship and historical ties, but the lack of diplomatic or consular representation of Bulgaria in Maputo has been an obstacle to their full development, the Government Information Service reported.

The opening of an honorary consulate will contribute to the overall development and revitalization of bilateral contacts, the expansion of trade and economic ties, and the facilitation of contacts between businesses and institutions, as well as providing support to Bulgarian citizens residing in the country.

Atanasov is a widely respected and recognized figure among the local and Bulgarian communities in Mozambique, the press release reads. He is an established expert in the fields of sustainable development, energy, and social engagement. He possesses a broad network of contacts and proven capacity and authority among local authorities, the diplomatic corps, business circles, and the academic community, which will contribute to the successful performance of his duties as honorary consul.

Source: Bulgarian News Agency - BTA