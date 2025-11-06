British High Commissioner visits Vodacom Mozambique Data Centre and highlights the role of innovation in building a digital country

The British High Commissioner to Mozambique, Helen Lewis, visited the Data Center of Vodacom Mozambique, one of the most advanced technological infrastructures in the country, reaffirming the shared commitment between the two countries to accelerate digital transformation and sustainable investment.

The visit focused on learning about the solutions that sustain the Mozambican digital ecosystem, from the connectivity that connects millions of people, to the infrastructure that has the potential to ensure the security of Mozambican data in all areas. Accompanied by the British company Kenmare Resources, visitors had access to the Data Center which presents itself as an answer to data security problems like never before offered in Mozambique.

“The UK’s digitalisation sector includes a competitive supply chain of services at a global level, underpinned by a legacy of innovation, agile policies and leadership in digital development. Our commitment to digital inclusion is part of an international growth agenda that supports countries in building modern and resilient economies. We are prepared to collaborate with Mozambique on its path towards a future where technology is an engine of prosperity for all.” said Helen Lewis, British High Commissioner in Maputo, during the guided tour of the facilities.

The High Commissioner was received by Vodacom’s leadership team, who highlighted the role of the Data Center as the backbone of an increasingly connected, secure and future-proof economy.

“This visit reflects the recognition of Vodacom’s role as a strategic partner in advancing digital transformation in Mozambique. Our Data Center It is more than a technological infrastructure, it is the basis of a network of trust, security and innovation that sustains the digital services of millions of Mozambicans. We remain committed to investing in solutions that make the digital future more accessible, sustainable, and growth-ready.”, said Simon Karikari, CEO of Vodacom Mozambique.

The Vodacom Data Center is a Tier 3 infrastructure, which means that it is a reference in data security, energy redundancy and environmental efficiency, incorporating international standards that position it among the most modern in Africa.

With this visit, the United Kingdom and Vodacom strengthen the dialogue on green innovation, technological partnerships and the creation of local skills that are fundamental pillars for the sustainable development of Mozambique.

The occasion ended with a message of mutual cooperation and a shared vision towards a connected, competitive and digitally sovereign Mozambique, capable of transforming technology into progress for all.

About Vodacom Mozambique

Vodacom Mozambique is a leader in telecommunications and technology in the country, committed to driving digital and financial inclusion through innovative solutions that connect people, businesses and communities. Through M-Pesa, the expansion of networks and investments in data infrastructure, the company has been a catalyst for Mozambique’s socio-economic and digital development, positioning itself as a true national digitalization partner.

About the UK Digitization offering

In the context of the UK Government’s Digital Development Strategy 2024–2030, the UK adds significant value through its technology ecosystem, its regulatory expertise in telecommunications, and its competence in government digital transformation.

British companies such as Vodacom exemplify this capability, with international operations that contribute to digital inclusion, mobile financial services and e-government solutions. The UK has been at the forefront of digitalisation in Mozambique, offering innovative solutions to support financial inclusion and more efficient and cost-effective systems in several areas, including early warning for severe weather, health, energy and social protection.