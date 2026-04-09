British American Tobacco brings back former executive Constantinescu as CFO

British American Tobacco on Thursday appointed Dragos Constantinescu ​as its chief financial officer, bringing ‌back a former executive who had spent 16 years at the tobacco giant before moving ​to Asahi Breweries.

Constantinescu, currently the chief ​of Asahi Europe & International, will join the ⁠Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarette maker ​on September 1.

He will replace Javed Iqbal, ​who has been serving as finance chief in the interim capacity since August last year after an abrupt ​exit of BAT’s last finance head.

The ​appointment comes as BAT pushes to transform its ‌business ⁠away from traditional cigarettes towards smokeless products. The company is targeting to have 50 million consumers of its smokeless alternatives by ​2030 and ​is ⁠aiming for those products to deliver 50% of group revenue by ​2035.

During his previous stint at ​BAT, ⁠Constantinescu held senior finance and general management roles, including general manager for Central Europe ⁠North ​and finance director and general ​manager for BAT Poland.

Source: Reuters