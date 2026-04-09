British American Tobacco brings back former executive Constantinescu as CFO

British American Tobacco on Thursday appointed Dragos Constantinescu as its chief financial officer, bringing back a former executive who had spent 16 years at the tobacco giant before moving to Asahi Breweries.
Constantinescu, currently the chief of Asahi Europe & International, will join the Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarette maker on September 1.
He will replace Javed Iqbal, who has been serving as finance chief in the interim capacity since August last year after an abrupt exit of BAT’s last finance head.
The appointment comes as BAT pushes to transform its business away from traditional cigarettes towards smokeless products. The company is targeting to have 50 million consumers of its smokeless alternatives by 2030 and is aiming for those products to deliver 50% of group revenue by 2035.
During his previous stint at BAT, Constantinescu held senior finance and general management roles, including general manager for Central Europe North and finance director and general manager for BAT Poland.
Source: Reuters