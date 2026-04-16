Breaking: MIREME announces ‘exceptional and immediate measures’ to curb fuel shortages in Mozambique, allows petrol stations to source from any licensed supplier

In response to supply disruptions at several fuel stations, namely in Maputo, the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME) has just announced “exceptional and immediate measures” to ensure fuel supply across Mozambique, allowing fuel stations to purchase products from any licensed distributor, temporarily suspending the requirement for exclusive contracts.

The measure aims to speed up fuel resupply operations and restore normal supply to the public, and will remain in force until “all fuel supply operators recover the conditions necessary to resumé normal distribution.”

Source: Índico Magazine / MIREME