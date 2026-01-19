Breaking: Adverse weather halts aerial rescue operations in Gaza province, Mozambique

Aerial rescue operations for people affected by flooding in the low-lying areas of the Limpopo River, in Gaza province, have been temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions, characterised by strong winds and heavy rainfall affecting the region.

The weather conditions are making it difficult for helicopters involved in the operations to manoeuvre. The process may be resumed as soon as conditions improve.

It should be noted that the northern region of the province is experiencing several disruptions due to impassable roads, following discharges from the Massingir Dam and heavy rains.

Source: Domingo