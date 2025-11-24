Brazil’s President Lula commits to stronger ties with Mozambique on fourth visit

The President of Brazil, Lula da Silva, today pledged to deepen the partnership with Mozambique, where he is undertaking his fourth visit, at the invitation of his Mozambican counterpart, Daniel Chapo.

“A bilateral relationship now 50 years old, which we celebrate with more work, further strengthening the partnership between our countries,” said Lula da Silva in a message posted on his official X social media account shortly after being received at the Presidential Palace in Maputo by Daniel Chapo.

“We will advance on issues such as humanitarian assistance, health, education, food security, agriculture, biofuels, defence, trade and investments, as well as international agenda topics like the Community of Portuguese Language Countries [CPLP], the fight against poverty and climate change,” Lula added, outlining the topics for discussions between the two governments scheduled for this Monday morning, with several agreements expected to be signed.

Lula da Silva arrived in Maputo late Sunday afternoon and soon after met with Daniel Chapo, who emphasised the “deep relationship, built in essential areas such as health, education, agriculture, the fight against hunger and social inclusion” between the two countries.

“This visit strengthens the historic ties between our peoples and inaugurates a new phase in reinforcing our bilateral relations, strategic cooperation and shared development,” commented Daniel Chapo, also on his X social media account.

This is Lula da Silva’s fourth visit to Mozambique across three presidential terms, the last one being exactly 15 years ago.

The Brazilian president will also this Monday close the Brazil–Mozambique Business Forum in the afternoon

Before leaving Maputo, Lula da Silva will be awarded an honorary doctorate by the Pedagogical University of Maputo in Political Science and International Cooperation, 15 years after receiving a similar distinction in the Mozambican capital.

In November 2010, near the end of his mandate, Lula da Silva was awarded the same honorary doctorate in Political Science by Eduardo Mondlane University, the country’s largest.

According to Brazilian government data, which has committed to a deeper and more diversified bilateral cooperation—still not reflected in economic relations despite a 27% increase in trade between the two countries in 2024 compared to 2023—the trade volume amounted to only US$40.5 million (€35.22 million).

From the Brazilian side, poultry meat is the main product exported to the African country, representing 40.8% of the value, while tobacco accounts for almost the entire (95.3%) Mozambican exports to Brazil.

According to 2023 data from the Central Bank of Brazil, Mozambique ranked 71st on the list of Brazilian foreign investments, with only US$15 million (€13.03 million).

Presidente Lula participa da cerimônia de assinatura de atos e declaração em Maputo, Moçambique https://t.co/kGDwfU9gjM — Lula (@LulaOficial) November 24, 2025

Realizo hoje visita de trabalho a Moçambique. Vamos avançar em temas como assistência humanitária, saúde, educação, segurança alimentar, agricultura, biocombustíveis, defesa, comércio e investimentos, além de temas da agenda internacional, como Comunidade dos Países de Língua… pic.twitter.com/0S5U620Qq8 — Lula (@LulaOficial) November 24, 2025