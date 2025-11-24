Brazil’s Lula says G20 and COP30 summits show multilateralism is alive

The G20 summit in South Africa and the COP30 climate summit in Brazil show multilateralism is very much alive, despite efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to dismantle it, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Sunday.

“(Trump) is trying to preach the end of multilateralism, trying to strengthen unilateralism. I think multilateralism will win,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in Johannesburg.

Lula dismissed questions about the U.S. boycott of the summit, saying “it didn’t matter much” that Trump was absent.

“The G20 remains strong. What we need is to put into practice the things we decided,” he said, adding that he hoped the U.S. would organise a successful G20 summit in Miami next year when it takes over as host.

Global leaders in Johannesburg adopted a declaration on Saturday addressing the climate crisis and other global challenges, without input from the United States.

Separately, Lula said that he was very concerned about a U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean and intended to speak with Trump about it.

“The military apparatus that the United States has placed in the Caribbean Sea… worries me a lot. I am very concerned and I would like for nothing to happen militarily in South America.”