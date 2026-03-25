Brazil’s Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro in technical tie in run-off simulation, poll shows

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro are in a technical tie in a simulated run-off, according to an Atlas Intel/Bloomberg poll in which respondents were asked how they would vote in the next elections. The poll showed on Wednesday that Flavio Bolsonaro was leading by just one percentage point.

First round

Leftist Lula would take approximately 46% of the vote in all of the five simulated first-round scenarios with different opponents.

Right-wing challenger Flavio Bolsonaro, meanwhile, is seen taking approximately between 36% and 42% in four different scenarios.

In a February poll, Lula was seen taking between 43% and47% of the vote, while Flavio Bolsonaro had between 33% and 40%.

Run-off

Flavio Bolsonaro is seen 1 percentage point ahead of Lula in a potential run-off, with 47.6% versus 46.6%, respectively.

The difference is within the poll’s margin of error of 1percentage point in either direction.

In a February poll, Lula and the senator were virtually tied.

Additional context

Markets have tracked polls closely since imprisoned former President Jair Bolsonaro’s endorsement of his son Flavio sent Brazil’s currency and equities sliding in December.

The 80-year-old Lula, who defeated the elder Bolsonaro in2022, will seek a fourth non-consecutive term as president.

In Brazil, if no candidate gets more than 50% of valid votes, the two frontrunners go to a second-round vote, which has happened in every election since 2002.

Atlas Intel surveyed 5,028 people between March 18-23. The poll has a margin of error of 1 percentage point in either direction.

Source: Reuters