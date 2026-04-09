Brazilian Senate authorises restructuring of Mozambique’s debt with Brazil

The Brazilian Senate approved on Tuesday (7) the authorisation of a debt restructuring agreement of US$143 million (approximately R$737 million) between Mozambique and Brazil (PRS 55/2025). The text, following a message from the Executive Branch (MSF 30/2024), will proceed to promulgation.

The authorisation for the agreement had already been approved in December 2025 by the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE). It was included on the Plenary agenda at the request of the Chair of the Committee on Foreign Relations (CRE), Senator Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS).

Mozambique’s debt to Brazil consists of overdue amounts from two operations. The first comprises remaining credits from the Debt Restructuring Contract signed by Brazil and Mozambique in 2004. Due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, several countries, under multilateral agreements, suspended debt payments. In Mozambique’s case, the suspension request was submitted in 2020.

The second operation covers financing for works at Nacala International Airport.

The Mozambican government was the guarantor of the contracts. The country defaulted on payments to the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) in 2017. The overdue instalments were compensated to BNDES by the Brazilian government, which is now the creditor of Mozambique’s debt.

Under the project, the first instalment of US$6.7 million is to be paid 60 days after signing the agreement. This will be followed by ten semi-annual instalments of US$13.6 million. The interest rate will be 3.6% per year. If payment is not made on time, late payment interest will be 1% above the standard rate.

Source: Agência Senado (Brazil) / Reproduction authorised with citation of Agência Senado