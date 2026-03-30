Brazil to train Mozambican technicians to strengthen civil aviation ahead of 2027 ICAO audit

Mozambique and Brazil will cooperate in training technical staff and improving operational safety of the civil aviation system, aiming to strengthen the Mozambican Civil Aviation Institute (IACM) ahead of an international audit scheduled for 2027.

The agreement for training the staff of the IACM was signed by Mozambique’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, João Matlombe, and the Brazilian ambassador in Mozambique, Aldemar Seabra, the ministry said.

Mozambique is preparing to undergo the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in 2027. The audit assesses member states’ capacity to oversee civil aviation safety and verify compliance with international standards. The newly signed agreement also foresees measures to strengthen current USOAP performance and develop a corrective action plan, the authorities said.

“This audit will take place within a context in which the Government of Mozambique is implementing structural reforms in the civil aviation system, largely operationalised through the Civil Aviation Master Plan of Mozambique (2026–2045), recently approved by the government,” Matlombe said.

The ministry added that the initiative stems from a memorandum of understanding for bilateral technical cooperation, signed on Friday, which includes training for technical and operational safety staff through a simulated audit, with Brazil’s assistance.

“The cooperation will allow our technicians to improve techniques for responding to protocol questions on critical elements and, consequently, Mozambique can expect better performance indicators, particularly in areas where efficiency has been relatively low, such as airport infrastructure,” the ministry said.

To achieve these goals, the plan includes training sessions, the development of a training room, the preparation of an institutional strategic plan, and the creation of a Mozambican aircraft registry model.

The Brazilian ambassador in Mozambique highlighted the extensive cooperation between the two countries, which now includes the commitment to reform the IACM, and said Brazil would share its experience to prepare Mozambican technicians.

Source: Lusa