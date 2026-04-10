Brazil’s government will release 7 billion reais ($1.37 ‌billion) from the workers’ severance ‌fund FTGS to benefit around 10 million workers, ​news outlet O Globo reported on Thursday citing an interview with Labor Minister Luiz Marinho.

The measure is part of ‌a package ⁠being prepared by the economic team to reduce household debt, ⁠according to the report.

Employees can draw from the FGTS severance fund in certain ​circumstances, such ​as buying ​a home, loss ‌of employment or serious health problems.

Marinho told o Globo the plan is to renegotiate and restructure the debts, allowing financial institutions to help sharply cut monthly ‌payments and manage ​the process.

“The FGTS is ​being viewed ​as a minor component of ‌the overall package of ​measures under ​discussion,” he said.

The Labor Ministry did not immediately respond to a request ​for ‌comments from Reuters.

Source: Reuters