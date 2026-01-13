Brazil to help Mozambique advance UN 2030 Agenda, Sustainable Development Goals, Brazilian presidency says

Brazil intends to support Mozambique in accelerating its compliance with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, welcoming a Mozambican delegation y to “strengthen institutional ties”.

According to a communiqué issued by the General Secretariat of the Brazilian Presidency, Brazil will coordinate the first Brazil-Mozambique Dialogue to “accelerate compliance with the 2030 Agenda through the National Commission for Sustainable Development Goals”.

Brazil said that a delegation from the Mozambican Ministry of Planning and Development will be in Brasilia from 12 to 15 January “to fulfil a study agenda” aimed at “strengthening the implementation, monitoring and reporting of progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.

The Brazilian government explained that, with a focus on the 2026 Voluntary National Review (VNR), the dialogue aims mainly at improving methodologies for the preparation of Mozambique’s report. It also plans “future cycles of national and local reviews.”

“The mission seeks to identify digital tools and information systems that can be applied to analyse the progress of the SDGs in the African country,” the Brazilian government’s communiqué adds.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a global plan adopted by the United Nations in 2015, with 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 targets for each country to eradicate poverty, protect the planet, and ensure “prosperity and peace” for all by 2030. It involves governments, businesses, civil society, and citizens, under the motto “Leave No One Behind” (LNOB).

The Mozambican mission plans to meet with “leading Brazilian entities in data production and multisectoral coordination,” including statistical indicator analysis on drinking water and sanitation, scientific projects, and methods for involving banking institutions in sustainable development.

“The expectation, at the end of the journey, is that the cooperation network between Brazilian and Mozambican institutions will be consolidated, and a technical report will be ready to guide the VNR 2026 process in Mozambique. This initiative reaffirms the commitment of both countries to global sustainable development and the mutual exchange of technical knowledge,” concludes the Brazilian government.

Relations between Mozambique and Brazil are intensifying following Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s visit to Maputo on 23 and 24 November, during which he promised to relaunch ties with the African country by signing nine legal instruments across various areas.

Lula said Brazil is “back” in Africa, resuming its commitment in sectors such as agriculture, food security, energy, and biofuels.

“I see enormous potential for joint progress in energy, biofuels, health, agriculture, defence, and technology. Brazil has everything it needs to contribute to food security in Mozambique,” Lula da Silva said at the close of the Brazil-Mozambique Business Forum, held in Maputo on 24 November 2025.

Source: Lusa