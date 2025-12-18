Brazil threatens to abandon Mercosur-EU deal as Italy, France seek delay

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da ​Silva said on Wednesday that ‌if the trade agreement between the European Union ‌and the South American trade bloc Mercosur is not finalized this month, Brazil will no longer sign ⁠off on the ‌deal.

Italy and France earlier in the day said they ‍were not ready to back the agreement, dealing it a blow as European Commission ​President Ursula von der Leyen ‌had been expected to fly to Brazil at the end of this week to sign the accord.

“If we don’t do it now, Brazil won’t ⁠make this deal anymore ​as long as ​I’m president,” Lula told a cabinet meeting. “If they say no, we ‍will be ⁠tough with them from now on. We gave in to everything ⁠that diplomacy could possibly concede.”

Source: Reuters