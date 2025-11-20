Brazil–Mozambique Business Forum in Maputo highlights Africa as a ‘strategic priority’ – ApexBrasil

The president of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency ApexBrasil) stated that Africa is not just an export destination for Brazil, but a “strategic priority,” explaining the purpose of the Mozambique Business Forum to be held in Maputo on Monday.

“Africa is not merely another export market; it is a strategic priority for Brazil. We share historical ties, a common path, a vast base of economic complementarities, and a future of mutual growth,” said ApexBrasil president Jorge Viana, quoted in a note from the agency, accessed by Lusa, ahead of the Brazil–Mozambique Business Forum during Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s official visit to Maputo.

“The meeting in Maputo reflects the Lula Government’s commitment to South-South cooperation and productive integration between our regions,” Jorge Viana added.

The Brazil–Mozambique Business Forum, scheduled for the second day of the Brazilian Head of State’s visit to Maputo, is expected to bring together around 200 businesspeople from both countries.

Brazilian companies exported goods and services worth US$37.8 million to Mozambique in 2024, with notable products including poultry, furniture, and perfumery, according to ApexBrasil. The agency also identified 144 additional business opportunities in Mozambique, especially in machinery, transport equipment, chemicals, food products, and live animals.

The business forum on 24 November in Maputo is part of a strategy to expand Brazil’s presence in African markets and promote partnerships in sectors with high business potential, ApexBrasil said.

“At the event, government officials and business representatives from both countries will meet to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, identify trade opportunities, and boost investments in strategic sectors such as agriculture, health, education, entrepreneurship, and combating organised crime,” the forum’s organisers explained.

The event is jointly organised by Brazil’s Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE), Mozambique’s Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX), and the National Confederation of Industry (CNI).

This will be ApexBrasil’s 25th international mission since 2023, including 20 presidential and five vice-presidential missions across Latin America (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Mexico), Asia (China, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam), Europe (Germany, Spain, France, Portugal), the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Qatar), and Africa (Angola, Nigeria, Mozambique).

ApexBrasil noted that exports to Africa grew by 20.5% last year compared with 2023, with bilateral trade between Brazil and African countries reaching US$24.1 billion, including US$15.8 billion in exports and US$8.4 billion in imports.

According to ApexBrasil’s ‘Opportunity Map’, there are 5,504 export opportunities in Africa, nearly 3,000 of which are in machinery and manufactured goods.

Brazil’s president will visit Mozambique on Sunday and Monday to mark 50 years of the country’s independence and to strengthen bilateral ties, with memorandums of cooperation in various fields expected to be signed, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

“A cooperation agreement between diplomatic academies is ready and will be signed. Others in the area of technical cooperation are still under discussion,” said Carlos Sérgio Sobral Duarte, ambassador and Secretary for Africa and the Middle East at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a press conference.