Brazil may restructure Mozambique’s debt linked to Nacala airport – report

Mozambique continues to negotiate the restructuring of the debt contracted with Brazil for the construction of Nacala International Airport, in Nampula province. This was confirmed on Monday by the Minister of Finance, Carla Loveira, who stated that the process awaits the decision of the Brazilian Senate, the body responsible for the final approval of the agreement.

“We have initiated negotiations with Brazil to restructure the debt associated with the construction of Nacala Airport. At this moment, everything depends on the decision of the Brazilian Senate, and we hope there will be progress to ensure greater financial sustainability for the country,” said Carla Loveira.

The minister added that this restructuring fits into a broader government strategy to manage external commitments efficiently, reduce risks, and attract investments. Nacala International Airport, inaugurated in December 2014, was financed with a loan of 125 million dollars from Brazil’s National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). The project was considered strategic for the development of the northern part of the country, serving as an international hub and facilitating the flow of goods and passengers.

Although part of the debt has already been settled, the government seeks a restructuring that allows payments more compatible with the country’s current economic situation. “The objective is to relieve financial pressure on the State and ensure that commitments to Brazil are honoured in an organised manner,” the finance minister emphasised.

The visit of the Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to Maputo also served to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries. Carla Loveira highlighted the intention to create a development bank in Mozambique that would function as an instrument to attract strategic investments and support large infrastructure projects.

Furthermore, the minister underlined the need to improve the management of assets seized in economic crimes. “This is an important step to strengthen transparency and efficiency in the management of State resources, ensuring that seized assets are used for the benefit of the country’s development,” she said.

Domestically, the Minister of Finance also addressed salary claims from some employees of the Tax Authority, who demand payment based on the career framework for senior technicians. Carla Loveira stressed that payments must comply with the law and the Single Salary Table, emphasising that the government remains firm in applying the legal standards.

“Employees must comply with current legislation. We understand the concerns, but the State must act within the law,” she said. The minister acknowledged that these demands have been recurrent recently but reiterated that any decision will be taken in accordance with the prevailing legislation.

Loveira concluded that, despite economic and financial challenges, Mozambique is working to create financial and institutional mechanisms that guarantee greater stability and sustainable development. “The country is working to ensure that strategic investments, such as Nacala Airport, serve as a lever for economic growth and not merely as a financial liability,” she concluded.