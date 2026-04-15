Botswana has not requested stake in Lobito refinery, Angola’s Sonangol says

No formal approach from Botswana for Lobito stake

Sonangol says surprised to learn about issue in media

Senior Angolan delegation in China seeking funding

State-owned oil firm Sonangol has not ​received any formal communication from Botswana signalling its desire to acquire a stake in ‌Angola’s new $6.6 billion Lobito refinery, a senior company executive said late on Tuesday.

Angola has been seeking partners to help finance the delayed refinery — the country’s largest and aimed at cutting its reliance on imported fuel — with financing shortfalls ​and potential partnerships drawing interest from neighbours.

Widespread media reports quoting Botswana’s energy minister, Bogolo Joy ​Kenewendo, in parliament on March 27, suggested that the government was offered and ⁠is weighing options to secure a 30% shareholding in the 200,000 barrel per day (bpd) plant once ​it comes online.

Botswana’s ministry of energy did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment from Reuters.

The ​information from the media was surprising, Joaquim Kiteculo, CEO of Sonangol’s refining division, told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Cape Town, adding that it was Zambia that had aimed to join the Lobito project ​since the beginning.

“It was our first time to hear that Botswana is interested,” Kiteculo said.

Angola and ​Zambia have a memorandum of understanding covering participation in the refinery. Botswana, a land-locked country, is keen to boost storage ‌capacity and ⁠diversify its fuel supplies as it also considers partnering with Namibia on their proposed first refinery.

Angola is open to partnerships with new investors but will retain a 51% majority in any restructuring, Kiteculo said.

A source in Angola’s energy ministry said the refinery issue would likely be discussed once President Dumo ​Boko returns to Angola.

China finance key to unlocking Lobito

Lobito refinery, part of Angolan plans to reduce its dependency on imported petroleum products, has been delayed for years due to the lack of financing.

Angola’s ​mines and petroleum minister is currently in China with a senior Sonangol delegation, ​seeking to drum ⁠up support to overcome a $4.8 billion funding shortfall for Lobito.

“I would say, in the first stage, it is going to be $2.2 billion and later, an additional $2.6, but the situation currently remains the same as ⁠before,” Kiteculo ​said of ongoing talks.

Sonangol, which has already spent $1.4 billion of its ​own capital for road and water infrastructure in the first phase of construction, will continue to invest with or without partners ​until the project is completed, he said.

Source: Reuters