Boane isolated from Maputo province due to floods

More than a thousand people were evacuated from three neighbourhoods in Boane district, Maputo province, after heavy rains flooded their homes. As a result, the connection between Matola and Boane via the N2 highway has been cut off. In Maputo, those affected by the floods are seeking shelter in centres set up in various schools.

Once again, history repeats itself in Boane. On Saturday morning, the Umbeluzi River overflowed, flooding hundreds of homes, displacing many families, and isolating Boane town from the rest of Maputo province, at least via the National Road 2.

A similar situation occurred in 2023. Besides impassable roads, thousands abandoned their homes to seek shelter. Two years later, the same scenario repeats.

About 1,400 houses are flooded in neighbourhoods 2, 4 and 5, 25 de Setembro, Tedeko, with victims being sheltered in accommodation centres.

To bypass the blocked N2 and reach Boane, an alternative dirt road is used, which is challenging, especially for low-clearance vehicles.

Crossing the waters is the only option for those travelling between Boane and Matola.

Flood victims from Boane have been taken to various shelter centres in Matola and Matola-Rio municipalities. At the 19 de Outubro temporary centre alone, around 900 people are housed across 11 classrooms.

This centre is located in Filipe Samuel Magaia neighbourhood, near the resettlement area for flood victims from the same Boane districts in 2023.

The conditions at the centre are dire. Space is limited, with people sleeping on the floor. Anabela Chaúque reports a severe lack of basic items, including mats and blankets, especially for children who have no spare clothes.

The classrooms lack lighting, food is scarce and complaints are constant. Delfa Matavele says she would have preferred to stay in her flooded home rather than endure the conditions there.

People keep arriving at an already overcrowded and under-resourced centre.

Those waiting hope their names will be on the list to secure space in one of the crowded rooms. Inácio Mbalate, the centre coordinator, admits the conditions are far from adequate.

Maputo city faces similar crisis

In Maputo city, the situation is much the same. Dozens of families with flooded homes are in shelters under poor conditions. Many have tried different centres but find no improvement.

Ferrão Amadeu said many people from various neighbourhoods come to the school seeking help, but they have no food or places to sleep. Amicina Abel adds that they survive on whatever food they can find, without government or INGD support.

Salomão describes how the floods forced him into the shelter. He says many families had to flee as their homes were invaded by rainwaters, but some lacked the strength to escape.

Salomão is paraplegic and, like others with disabilities, suffers doubly from losing his home.

The cries for help echo from every room in Unidade 6 Primary School, Luís Cabral neighbourhood, sheltering around 400 flood victims.

Without mats, blankets, food, or decent places to sleep, the affected families find refuge in shelters across Maputo city and province, holding onto hope that one day they will return home or be resettled safely away from flood risk.





