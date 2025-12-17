BLW strengthens India’s global rail footprint with sixth locomotive export to Mozambique

Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) dispatched its sixth indigenously manufactured 3300 Horse Power AC–AC diesel-electric locomotive to Mozambique on 15 December 2025, as part of an ongoing export order.

The delivery forms part of a landmark export order for ten such locomotives, secured by BLW and being executed through M/s RITES under a dedicated manufacturing and export contract.

The rollout of the fleet has gathered steady momentum this year. The first two locomotives were shipped in June 2025, followed by the third in September and the fourth in October.

The fifth unit left India on 12 December, with the sixth following just three days later. Designed for Cape Gauge (1067 mm) networks, the 3300 HP locomotives are capable of speeds of up to 100 kmph.

Modern cabs feature international-standard, driver-friendly amenities including a refrigerator, hot plate, mobile holder and an ergonomic layout aimed at improving both comfort and operational efficiency.

Located in Varanasi and operating as a public sector undertaking under Indian Railways, BLW is steadily positioning itself as a major export hub for advanced locomotives.

Drawing on strong in-house design capabilities and indigenous manufacturing expertise, the unit has supplied locomotives to countries such as Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Mozambique since 2014.

Alongside Africa and South Asia, Indian-made railway equipment has reached markets across Europe, Australia, Canada and Mexico.

These exports sit squarely within the vision of “Make in India” and “Make for the World”, showcasing Indian Railways’ capacity to deliver rolling stock tailored to diverse global gauge systems.

