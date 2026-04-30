Best Writer in Africa for 2026 awarded to Paulina Chiziane, ‘a source of pride for all Mozambicans’ — President

The Mozambican President today described as a “national pride” the distinction awarded to Paulina Chiziane as Best Writer in Africa for 2026 at the African Award in Angola, highlighting a career marked by a commitment to the affirmation of African culture.

“This recognition constitutes a source of pride for the entire Mozambican people, distinguishing a literary career marked by authenticity, courage and a deep commitment to the affirmation of African culture,” said Daniel Chapo, quoted in a statement from the Presidency.

Mozambican writer Paulina Chiziane, winner of the Camões Prize in 2021, was named “Best Writer in Africa 2026” on Tuesday at the African Award — Creators and Directors Excellence 2026, in Luanda.

In his congratulatory message, Chapo praised Chiziane’s contribution to projecting Mozambique onto the international literary stage, stressing the impact of her work on society and highlighting her role in promoting social reflection and inspiring new generations.

“Her work continues to inspire generations, contributing to the strengthening of collective awareness and to the valuing of our cultural roots in a global context,” the Mozambican President said.

Paulina Chiziane was born in Manjacaze, southern Mozambique, in 1955. She is the author of several works and published her first novel, Balada de Amor ao Vento, in 1990, considered the first novel published by a Mozambican woman.

Ventos do Apocalipse, completed in 1991, was published in Maputo in 1993 as a self-published edition and later in Portugal by Caminho in 1999, preceding Balada de Amor ao Vento, also published in Portugal by the same publisher in 2003.

The Caminho publishing house holds several of her titles published in Portugal, including Sétimo Juramento (2000), Niketche: Uma História de Poligamia (2002), and O Alegre Canto da Perdiz (2008).

Her body of work also includes As Andorinhas (2009), Na mão de Deus and Por Quem Vibram os Tambores do Além (2013), Ngoma Yethu: O curandeiro e o Novo Testamento (2015), O Canto dos Escravos (2017), and O Curandeiro e o Novo Testamento (2018).

Source: Lusa