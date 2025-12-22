Capitine warns of defence fragility and says Mozambique remains exposed to terrorism – Watch

Mozambique continues to invest little in its own defence, despite being a country rich in natural resources and increasingly exposed to internal and external threats. The warning was issued directly by the former deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Bertolino Capiitine, during the defence and security debate within the framework of the National and Inclusive Dialogue.

Drawing on his experience in designing the country’s military strategies, the retired general painted a critical picture of the sector, pointing to structural weaknesses, inconsistent strategic decisions and what he considers an insufficient response to terrorism in Cabo Delgado, in a context in which security, the economy and national sovereignty remain deeply interconnected.

It was within the National Inclusive Dialogue, in a panel dedicated to defence and security issues, that the retired general Bertolino Capitine, former deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, once again spoke bluntly about terrorism in Cabo Delgado and what he considers to be profound structural weaknesses of the Mozambican state in matters of national defence.

Even before addressing the dossier of the north of the country, Capitine focused his intervention on a direct criticism of the low level of investment from the State Budget in the defence sector, in a country he describes as rich in natural resources but vulnerable from a security perspective. For the general, the projection that by 2029 defence could represent around one per cent of the budget is a worrying sign that compromises the State’s ability to protect its territory and its citizens.

Using simple but striking metaphors, Capitine compared the country to a house full of goods but without fencing, where anyone can enter. For the former military official, defence and the economy are two inseparable pillars, and the fragility of one inevitably compromises the other. In his view, there is no serious investor willing to commit resources to a country that does not convey security or predictability. In this context, he referred to the temporary withdrawal of major energy projects as a concrete example of how instability affects strategic investment decisions and generates high costs for the country.

Capitine argued that the direct consequence of weak financial commitment to national defence is the use of inadequate means by the Defence and Security Forces, which limits the State’s capacity to respond to internal and external threats. He questioned choices made in the recent past, particularly in the naval and land domains, arguing that certain equipment acquired does not meet the country’s real operational needs. By way of illustration, he noted that some assets lack autonomy and range compatible with the size of Mozambique’s exclusive economic zone, weakening maritime surveillance in a country with an extensive coastline and strategic interests at sea.

With years of direct involvement in defining defence strategies, the general went further, pointing to what he considers a lack of seriousness in strategic decision-making at the highest level. He recounted episodes from regional meetings within the framework of security cooperation, in which, according to his account, Mozambique presented overly optimistic reports on the internal situation, contrasting with harsher information brought by neighbouring countries. For Capitine, this discrepancy undermines the country’s credibility and hinders an effective regional response to the phenomenon of terrorism.

Addressing Cabo Delgado specifically, the retired general stated that Mozambique has responded in a late, fragmented and excessively reactive manner to terrorism. He defended the urgent need for a clear, coherent and long-term strategy, supported by well-defined objectives, adequate resources and a functional chain of command. For Capitine, the Armed Forces are a science, with land, air, naval and logistical components that must function in an integrated manner, and not as a mere grouping of men sent to the theatre of operations without proper planning.

In his intervention, Capitine also criticised the recurring idea that the solution lies solely in concentrating troops in Cabo Delgado, stressing that an effective military force depends on command, logistics, intelligence and coordination between strategic, operational and tactical levels. He warned that decisions taken without a deep understanding of how the Armed Forces function end up generating wear, inefficiency and increased risks for the military personnel on the ground.

Capitine also drew attention to a dimension he considers neglected: cyber defence. In a context in which the State is increasingly investing in the digitalisation of services, including tax collection and administrative management, the general warned of the risks of a system vulnerable to cyberattacks. He argued that national security is no longer limited to physical territory and that a potential digital collapse could paralyse the functioning of the State and directly affect citizens’ lives.

Another central point of his intervention was the way Mozambique views its maritime space. For Capitine, the country has treated the sea with negligence, despite its strategic importance for sovereignty, the economy and national security. He defended the need for a functional maritime authority capable of articulating inspection, investigation and rapid response to infringements at sea. He stressed that other countries in the region have made progress in this area, while Mozambique continues to debate institutional models without implementing effective solutions.

The general also highlighted the importance of investing seriously in intelligence as a central tool in combating terrorism. In his analysis, cutting off supply lines, financing and logistics of armed groups is as decisive, or more so, than a direct military response. He noted that terrorist networks use simple means, including digital platforms and financial transfers, and advocated strengthening national capacity to monitor and neutralise these flows.

He warned of the risk of underestimating the adaptive capacity of armed groups and issued a clear warning about the need to prevent attacks outside traditionally affected areas. In his view, security cannot be treated as a distant problem, restricted to a single province, when the State’s structural weaknesses can have an impact anywhere in national territory.

In the same intervention, the retired general addressed the issue of granting Mozambican nationality and documents to foreign citizens, classifying the situation as a serious risk to national security. Bertolino Capitine called for greater rigour in identification and verification processes, stressing that failures in this area can have long-term consequences for State sovereignty and for the functioning of defence and security institutions themselves.

The meeting, held within the framework of the National Inclusive Dialogue, aimed to gather technical contributions and accumulated experience to feed the debate on structural reforms in the defence and security sector. Interventions such as that of Bertolino Capetini brought sensitive issues to the centre of the discussion, often absent from public debate, but considered fundamental to the country’s stability.

In a context marked by complex internal and regional challenges, the message left by the retired general was clear: without a consistent, strategic and sustained commitment to defence, Mozambique will remain vulnerable, regardless of the richness of its natural resources. For Capetini, security is not a cost, but a basic condition for development, investor confidence and the very survival of the State as a sovereign entity.

By Hugo Firmino

Source: O País