Benin holds elections a month after foiled coup

Benin on Sunday held parliamentary and local elections that are expected to see the ruling coalition of outgoing president Patrice Talon strengthen its powerful grip in the West African nation just a month after a failed coup bid.

The main opposition Democrats party was barred from the local polls, which were also held just three months ahead of a presidential election.

The country of 14 million people is still reeling from a December 7 deadly coup attempt by army mutineers, which was put down by the military, with support from Nigeria and France.

Talon, 67, who has to stand down after his second five-year term, called on all voters to “do their duty” as he cast his ballot. “Today is the beginning of a better life,” he said.

The legislative results, expected within days, will define the political landscape ahead of April’s presidential polls, from which the opposition has also been struck from the ballot for failing to obtain the required number of signatures.

Talon’s hand-picked successor, Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni, is a strong favourite to become the new head of state.

Talon has presided over strong economic growth during his decade in power, but critics accuse him of restricting political opposition and basic rights.

Voters had to fill the 109 seats in the National Assembly, where Talon’s three-party bloc hopes to strengthen its majority.

The coalition had 81 seats in the old parliament and the Democrats, only running in the parliamentary races, risk ceding ground this time.

Some observers say the opposition may lose all its 28 seats, given the tough requirement for parties to gather signatures from 20 percent of registered voters in each of the country’s 24 voting districts to stand for parliament.

The streets of economic capital Cotonou were calm as polling stations opened, AFP reporters said.

“I’m proud of the process and the organisation, and I hope everything goes well until the end,” said craftsman Claude Somakpo.

The campaign ended without any major rallies. Most parties opted for grassroots strategies like door-to-door canvassing.

“All measures have been taken to guarantee a free, transparent and secure vote. No political ambition can justify violence or endanger national unity,” the head of the electoral commission (CENA), Sacca Lafia, said Saturday.

