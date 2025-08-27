Beluluane Park: 60% of companies no longer depend on Mozal

Approximately 60% of the companies located in Beluluane Industrial Park no longer depend on Mozal, Africa’s largest aluminium smelter, currently at an impasse with the government over the price of electricity, a key raw material for its operations.

The revelation was made this Tuesday (26-08) by the general director of the Beluluane Industrial Park (MozParks), Onorio Boane, during a presentation on the potential of Maputo province at the International Business Fair (FACIM 2025).

“This park was initially focused on hosting companies that produced parts for Mozal. After a while, the park diversified. Today, only 40% of the companies there serve Mozal,” Boane reported.

According to Boane, most of the companies currently operating there operate in sectors focused on the export industry and the domestic market, demonstrating that the park’s survival no longer depends exclusively on Mozal.

Currently, Beluluane Park is home to more than 60 companies from 20 countries, generating approximately 12,000 jobs, 8,000 of which are linked to activities external to Mozal’s supply chain.

At a time when Mozal’s sustainability in Mozambique is being discussed in the context of electricity tariffs, Boane offered a reflection on the future of large industrial projects in the country.

“The question I want to ask is this: if Mozal closes, will the park continue or not? We don’t need to answer; it’s just a reflection,” he said.

According to the MozParks director general, the Beluluane experience demonstrates the importance of connecting megaprojects to industrial parks, enabling the development of local value chains and the creation of sustainable jobs.

“A single large project alone cannot generate all the desired effects. It requires an associated industrial park that diversifies and dynamizes the economy,” he emphasized.

Furthermore, Beluluane is highlighted as an example of industrial resilience, especially when compared to other megaprojects in the country that failed to create local supply chains and ended up leaving an economic void.

“Here we have a park that has managed to diversify. This is not what we have in other regions, where projects have remained largely isolated and failed to catapult opportunities into the national economy,” Boane concluded.

MozParks Chairman Adrian Frey also highlighted that Beluluane’s strength today lies not only in diversification, but also in its energy independence. This was made possible by the EDM Beluluane Power Project, inaugurated in 2024 through the partnership of EDM and the German Development Bank KfW with strong support from the Government of Mozambique. The project guarantees a stable and sustainable energy supply to the park, making it less dependent on a single anchor company and positioning Beluluane as a model for industrial growth in the region.

“Thanks to the foresight of our Government and the support of KfW, Beluluane Industrial Park today enjoys true energy independence that allows our companies to expand, diversify and compete internationally. This project has given the park the foundation for long-term success,” said Adrian Frey.