Beluluane Industrial Park marks 25 years: jobs, diversification and reliable power drive Mozambique’s industrial growth

Beluluane Industrial Park (BIP) today celebrates 25 years since its inauguration, marking a quarter-century of industrial growth, local value-chain development and community impact in Mozambique.

Beluluane Industrial Park, operated by MozParks, now hosts over 60 companies from 20 countries and supports 10,000 jobs across its zone and supply chain. Over the years, the Park has evolved from a single-anchor supplier base to a diversified industrial ecosystem: when BIP began, roughly a quarter of companies served customers beyond the anchor; today, 60% do—evidence of stronger, more resilient local supply chains.

A major enabler of this expansion has been reliable power. Through the EDM Beluluane Power Project financed with support from KfW, the Park secured a stable energy supply that has boosted productivity and reduced operating risk for tenants.

“Beluluane’s first 25 years show what Mozambique can achieve with the right mix of infrastructure, policy and partnership,” said Onório Manuel, General Director of MozParks. “We’ve built jobs, diversified suppliers, and delivered reliable power. Our focus now is scaling this model nationwide.”

Industrialization of Mozambique

MozParks is implementing a national industrialization plan to develop 20 industrial parks across Mozambique, taking the Beluluane model to every province. One of the most significant steps in this journey is the Cabo Delgado Parks initiative, a program led by the Provincial Government of Cabo Delgado to establish six industrial parks and a logistics base in the province, developed and operated by MozParks.

These parks will cluster suppliers around anchor energy and mining projects, accelerating local content, job creation, and SME growth.

New legal framework in Cabo Delgado mandates oil & gas suppliers to operate from industrial parks

The Provincial Government of Cabo Delgado has formally approved a new legal framework to support investment in the province by accommodating suppliers and service providers to anchor projects inside designated industrial parks and logistics bases. This legal framework highlights the importance of locating within organized industrial environments, where infrastructure, security, and services are provided in a coordinated way.

Companies supplying anchor energy and mining projects are encouraged to contact Cabo Delgado Parks early to secure their space inside the parks, ensuring compliance with the framework and readiness to participate in the region’s growth.

About Cabo Delgado Parks and MozParks

Cabo Delgado Parks is an initiative led by the Provincial Government of Cabo Delgado in collaboration with MozParks, a developer and operator of Sustainable Economic Zones, established as a public-private partnership between the African Sustainable Economic Zones Alliance (ASEZA) and Mozambican Government Agency for Investment and Export Promotion (APIEX). MozParks manages parks in Maputo and Nampula, with plans for expansion into Cabo Delgado province. To date, MozParks has attracted over 70 companies from 20 countries, contributing to income generation for more than 120,000 people in Mozambique and securing over USD 4.2 billion in investments in the parks.

For more information about MozParks and its initiatives, please visit MozParks Website or contact us at info@mozparks.co.mz.

Source: MozParks / Press Release