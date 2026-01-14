Beira water supply reduced – Águas de Moçambique

The heavy rains in the central region are affecting the quality of raw water, resulting in increased turbidity levels at the Ding Ding treatment plant. This has led to a reduction in water intake to ensure the potability of the water distributed.

Águas de Moçambique explains that this situation has caused a reduction in the distribution volumes from around 50,000 m³/day to approximately 42,000 m³/day, resulting in water supply restrictions in some neighbourhoods of Beira City, as well as in the outer areas of the network.

“At the same time, a leak was identified in a raw water pipeline, caused by high pressure associated with the increased flow and the instability of the terrain resulting from the heavy rains. The repair of this pipeline will be carried out as soon as the water levels at the intake lower, and once safety conditions are met to allow effective intervention by the technical teams,” the company adds, assuring that technical teams continue to work to progressively restore the water supply.

Source: Notícias