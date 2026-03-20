Beijing tells Chinese firms to strengthen Zimbabwe risk prevention after mineral export ban

China’s government on Thursday told Chinese businesses operating in Zimbabwe to “strenghthen risk prevention and compliance awareness” after the country suspended exports of raw minerals and lithium concentrates.

Africa’s top lithium producer announced the suspension of mineral exports on February 25, citing alleged malpractices and leakages.

Chinese mining firms including Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, Sinomine, Chengxin Lithium Group, Yahua and the Tsingshan Holding Group dominate Zimbabwe’s lithium and chrome mining sectors.

In a statement, the Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe told Chinese enterprises and nationals to uphold local laws and regulations, and to protect their rights and interests through legal channels.

“Prior to making investments in Zimbabwe, investors shall conduct a comprehensive and in-depth assessment of the local business environment, industrial policies and relevant laws and regulations,” the embassy said.

It added investors should “fully consider various investment and operational risks, and make informed decisions so as to avoid losses resulting from government policy changes”.

Non-governmental organisations in Zimbabwe frequently accuse Chinese businesses of failing to uphold environmental and labour standards. The Chamber of Chinese Enterprises in Zimbabwe, which represents major Chinese firms in the country, denies the charges.

China has emerged as a major investor in Zimbabwe’s economy, with billions of dollars in the mining and energy sectors since 2000, when the African country fell out with the west over allegations of human rights abuses.

Chinese battery metal firms have invested over $1.4 billion in Zimbabwean lithium assets since 2021, helping consolidate China’s dominance of the battery metal supply chain.

In 2025, Zimbabwe exported 1.128 million tons of lithium-bearing spodumene concentrate to China, accounting for about 15% of the Asian country’s lithium concentrate imports last year.

Source: Reuters