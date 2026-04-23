Beijing, China: Frelimo reaffirms ties and projects new horizons for Mozambique — Notícias

Frelimo and the Communist Party of China (CPC) signed, on Tuesday in Beijing, a memorandum of understanding marking another significant step in the historic relations of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two parties and governments.

The act was witnessed by the President of Frelimo and President of the Republic of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, and by the President of the People’s Republic of China and of the CPC, Xi Jinping, reaffirming the strengthening of mutual political trust and the deepening of understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

According to Frelimo, the signing of this memorandum reflects the commitment of both parties to revitalise the historic relationship dating back to the period of national liberation struggles, placing at the centre of cooperation the current challenges, with a view to implementing strategic actions that contribute, among other objectives, to the construction of the Community of a Shared Future Mozambique–China in the New Era.

Under the terms of the instrument, Frelimo and the CPC, as parties that support governance in Mozambique and China respectively, commit to consolidating mutual support in key development and progress agendas in each of the nations.

It is also expected that the memorandum now signed will contribute significantly to strengthening strategic communication and safeguarding sovereignty and development interests, while simultaneously deepening cooperation in the training of cadres, in various forms, including the exchange of delegations between the two parties.

“China has been an unconditional partner of the Mozambican people. Therefore, we are here to strengthen and deepen this relationship, with particular emphasis on the training of our cadres, thereby reinforcing a partnership aimed at attracting more investment to boost our economy, thus honouring the trust the people place in the party,” said Frelimo Secretary-General Chakil Aboobacar, during his working visit to China, which began last Monday (20).

Chakil Aboobacar stressed that “the strengthening of these strategic ties will have as its central axis the continuous improvement of the living conditions of the Mozambican people, reaffirming Frelimo’s firm commitment to progress, stability and national well-being towards our economic independence”.

Source: Notícias