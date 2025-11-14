BCI awards scholarships and strengthens musical training for young Mozambicans

The Commercial and Investment Bank (BCI) supports young Mozambicans to attend the Professional Music Course at the Escola Profissional de Artes da Beira Interior (EPABI) in Portugal. This initiative includes providing daily meals and improved welfare conditions during the training period.

With this initiative, BCI reinforces its commitment to education and social inclusion by supporting activities carried out by Kulungwana, an Association for Cultural Development.

The activities of Kulungwana cover the entire national territory and have as their main objective the stimulation of artistic and cultural creation, particularly among young people, offering opportunities for innovation, learning and dissemination, and promoting the empowerment of artists and their organisations for greater participation in the cultural market and an improved quality of life.

Kulungwana holds more than 30 public events and presentations annually across various fields, engaging around 850 young people in training activities in the visual and performing arts.

The bank’s support falls under the pillar of Education, Nutrition and Well-being within BCI’s Social Responsibility strategy, reflecting the institution’s commitment to promoting opportunities for growth, talent development and social inclusion through music and education.