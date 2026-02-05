Bangladesh supports Mozambique amid floods

Bangladesh has extended humanitarian support to Mozambique following the devastating floods caused by a month of heavy rainfall.

Shah Ahmed Shafi, Bangladesh High Commissioner to South Africa, handed over a cheque worth Tk 10 lakh in local currency to Ms. Manuela Dos Santos Lucas, Foreign Minister of Mozambique, during a brief ceremony at her office in Maputo on Wednesday.

The floods have destroyed crops, disrupted livelihoods, and damaged communication infrastructure, prompting Mozambique to appeal to the international community for assistance.

High Commissioner Shafi expressed Bangladesh’s solidarity with the people and government of Mozambique and wished for a swift recovery from the disaster. “This support is a symbol of our friendship and commitment to the people of Mozambique,” he said.

Bangladesh’s Honorary Consul General in Mozambique, Yusuf Mirali, was also present at the event.

Source: Deshkal News