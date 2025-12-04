Authorities warn of chromium pollution from vessel stranded in Inhassunge, Mozambique – Watch

The maritime administration in Zambézia warned on Wednesday about sea pollution caused by a vessel carrying chromium, which has been stranded for just over a month in the Inhassunge district, in central Mozambique.

“The vessel (…) is overloaded and the engines could not hold at the channel level, causing it to drag and run aground. It is carrying chromium ore, (…) which is polluting our sea,” said Bela Mabazo, maritime administrator for Zambézia, quoted by the private channel Soico Televisão.

She added that the vessel has been stranded since 1 November and that the agent of the company Indo-Africa, the alleged owner of the vessel, has been notified.

“We understand they have no contingency plan because the vessel has been at that location since 1 November. We also understand that they have no insurance and there was no control; they overloaded the vessel and it could not hold,” Bela Mabazo said, adding that an administrative process will be initiated given the “very serious situation.”

The maritime administration of Zambézia is now assessing the situation to ensure there is no fish kill in the area due to sea pollution, which is also caused by “hydrocarbon spillage,” while work continues to identify “quick solutions” aimed at removing the vessel.

Indo-Africa is a Mozambican group operating in the processing, distribution, and export of agricultural products, including cashew nuts, peanuts, borlotti beans, beans, maize, and sesame.

Source: Lusa /STV