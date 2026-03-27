Austrian delegation visits EUMAM MOZ

Over the past two days, the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) welcomed the Secretary General of the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence, Arnold Kammel, accompanied by his delegation.

During the visit, the Austrian delegation met with the EUMAM MOZ’s Mission Force Commander, Commodore César Pires Correia, and attended a briefing on the mission and the activities currently being carried out on the ground. The programme included an exchange of views and the signing of the EUMAM MOZ Honour Book.

The Austrian delegation’s agenda in Mozambique also included visits to the Katembe Military Training Camp to witness the progress of the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) regeneration programmes, and to the Maputo Military Driving School, where a specialised training programme is being delivered by a Mobile Training Team (MTT) from the Austrian Armed Forces, both within the framework of the ongoing assisted training and cooperation activities with the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FADM). The training delivered by this deployed MTT is dedicated to the specialised field of ammunition management, covering areas such as the ammunition life cycle, safe storage procedures, stock management, and the application of standardised technical norms and practices, thereby contributing to the strengthening of operational safety and the autonomy of the FADM.

Visits of this nature highlight the importance of continued cooperation between the European Union Member States and EUMAM MOZ, as well as the shared commitment to strengthening the capabilities of the FADM, thereby contributing to their autonomy and operational readiness.

As a non-executive European Union mission, EUMAM MOZ focuses on the operational training cycle, maintenance, and specialised training, contributing to the professionalisation, autonomy and operational readiness of the FADM. The mission brings together military and civilian personnel from various European nationalities, including one member of the Austrian contingent, and continues to operate in full compliance with International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law.

Source: European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique / Press Release