Australia’s RBR Group rises on Mozambique nod for LNG project restart

RBR Group Limited

2 February 2026

Mozambique LNG Government Approval Granted

Mozambique Government approval granted for the full restart of the TotalEnergies-led Mozambique LNG project following the lifting of force majeure.

Construction and workforce mobilisation accelerating, with over 4,000 personnel already active on site and contractor tender activity ramping up.

RBR well positioned to capture near-term opportunities across camp infrastructure, labour services and workforce training, the Group’s core service offerings.

RBR Group Limited (ASX: RBR) provides the following update further to its Quarterly Report released on 30 January 2026, which referenced anticipated Government approvals relating to the restart of the Mozambique LNG Project.

Subsequent to the release of the Quarterly, the Government of Mozambique has formally granted approval for the recommencement of construction activities on the TotalEnergies-led Mozambique LNG project, as confirmed in joint announcements by TotalEnergies and the Mozambican Government on 29 January 2026.

Construction activities have now fully restarted both onshore and offshore at the Afungi Peninsula, with more than 4,000 workers currently mobilised and workforce numbers expected to increase significantly.

This milestone approval enables Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 contractors to progress procurement, tendering and mobilisation activities across the LNG supply chain, creating a material acceleration in demand for workforce accommodation, labour services and training, the core service offerings of RBR Group.

Executive Chair Ian Macpherson said:

“The granting of final Government approvals marks a major inflection point for Mozambique LNG and the broader Rovuma Basin developments. We are already seeing increased tender and engagement activity across camp infrastructure, labour services and workforce training as contractors prepare for full-scale remobilisation.

RBR has spent several years positioning its operations, partnerships and infrastructure for precisely this phase of project execution and we believe this development significantly enhances near-term commercial opportunities for the Group.”

As disclosed in the Company’s Quarterly Report, the total value of Expressions of Interest and tenders lodged by RBR Group entities across training, labour services and camp accommodation currently exceeds US$80 million. While there can be no certainty as to contract awards, the lifting of force majeure and receipt of formal Government approval materially increases the likelihood of progression from tender to contract execution.

RBR in Mozambique

RBR’s Futuro Group operations in Mozambique have been enabling companies to establish and thrive by providing low risk solutions to complex training, labour and general corporate administration challenges since 2013. Our local services deliver grass-roots knowledge, agility and flexibility under a framework that is committed to international standards of governance. Our aim is to build sustainable futures for our clients and their stakeholder communities.

Recognising Mozambique as RBR’s primary growth market at present, we have established offices in the capital Maputo, the regional centres of Beira, Nacala, Pemba and Palma, and mobile facilities which can service almost any remote location.

RBR aims to continue to emerge as the pre-eminent supplier of training and labour related services in Mozambique.

Source: Reuters / RBR Group