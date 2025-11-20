Audit reveals discrepancies in Mozambique’s 2024 budget execution

The audit by Mozambique’s Administrative Tribunal (TA) of the 2024 General State Account (CGE), currently under parliamentary review, points to “discrepancies” in the reports that undermine the credibility and consistency of financial information on budget execution.

According to the TA’s opinion, which opposition parties used yesterday in parliament as grounds to reject the CGE, this situation caused “embarrassment” during the account’s review, leading the tribunal to analyse it with “reservations”.

In its report, the Administrative Tribunal criticises the General State Account for not using the electronic public finance management system, noting that CGE reports continue to be prepared outside this system, compromising the “reliability, traceability and integrity of financial information,” allowing data manipulation and contravening principles of transparency in public accounts.

The Administrative Tribunal’s audit also found that the CGE does not present information on the allocation of 20% of revenues from Taxes on Forestry and Wildlife Exploitation, which are intended for communities, and further highlighted challenges in meeting collection targets for own revenues of the Central and Provincial Administrations and Sale of State Property.

The document also identified “weak coordination” between institutions monitoring and supervising gas and mining activities, contributing to companies operating outside the tax system, resulting in revenue losses.

At least 12 of the 60 government-participated companies distributed dividends in 2024, the document states. It also noites that public debt for the 2024 year reached just over 1.043 trillion meticais (€14 billion), a 7% increase compared to the previous year, when debt stood at just over 971 billion meticais (€13.1 billion).

In 2024, the TA’s report indicates, the State spent a total of 571.3 billion meticais (€7.71 billion), after mobilising resources of 521.6 billion meticais (€7.04 billion), compared to the earlier forecast in the budget proposal of 567.8 billion meticais (€7.66 billion), funds originating from donations, domestic and external borrowing, and State revenues.

Revenue collection in 2024 amounted to 351.2 billion meticais (€4.74 billion), corresponding to 91.3% of the budget proposal target, the TA states.

During the economic year under review, mega-projects contributed just over 37.7 billion meticais (€509 million), representing 11.8% of total revenue collected, with the Administrative Tribunal’s report indicating that 57% of this amount was from the energy sector, followed by 11% from oil and gas exploitation, 7% from coal mining, and 6.8% from other sectors.