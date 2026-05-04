At least 130 Nigerians seek repatriation from South Africa after protests, Abuja says

At least 130 Nigerian citizens in South Africa have asked their ​government to fly them home after ‌a protests there targeting foreigners, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said.

There were the first to apply to a ​new scheme to repatriate citizens launched ​by Nigeria’s government, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said on Sunday, ⁠amid fears that confrontations in South Africa ​could escalate.

Protesters held rallies in Pretoria and Johannesburg ​last week, demanding tougher action against illegal immigration, saying undocumented foreign nationals were putting pressure on jobs, security ​and public services.

Campaigners for migrant rights say foreigners ​have long been scapegoated in South Africa for its economic ‌woes.

South ⁠Africa last month promised to crack down on anyone carrying out xenophobic attacks after Ghana and other African countries reported that their nationals had ​faced violence ​and discrimination.

More ⁠protests were planned on May 4 and May 8 and Nigeria ​would be watching developments closely, the ​government ⁠said.

It had already summoned South Africa’s High Commissioner in Abuja over the situation, and its diplomatic ⁠missions ​in South Africa are working ​with local authorities to reduce risks to Nigerians, the minister ​said.

Source: Reuters