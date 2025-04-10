ASEZA appoints Paulo Gomes and Onório Manuel to Board of Directors

The African Sustainable Economic Zones Alliance (ASEZA) announces the appointment of Paulo Gomes and Onório Manuel to its Board of Directors. These appointments, which come following a meeting of the General Assembly, strengthen ASEZA’s leadership with experienced professionals who bring their own vision to drive economic growth across Africa.

Paulo Gomes is a Bissau-Guinean investor, banker, and entrepreneur with over 30 years of global experience in consulting and economic development. A former World Bank administrator responsible for 24 African countries, he has been instrumental in transforming institutional approaches to African economic growth.

Gomes is a co-founder of various organizations including the Africa Finance Corporation, the Afrochampions initiative, and the Africa-Southeast Asia Chamber of Commerce. His professional journey reflects a strong commitment to creating African multinationals, with significant contributions across public and private sectors. Gomes has consistently worked to position Africa as a critical player in the global economic landscape, investing in innovative sectors like marine aquaculture and financial services while maintaining a strong emphasis on sustainable and impactful development.

Onório Manuel is the General Director of MozParks, an ASEZA subsidiary that develops and operates industrial parks in Mozambique. In this role, he has advanced initiatives that promote economic diversification and job creation. His leadership has positioned MozParks as a significant contributor to Mozambique’s industrial development.

Manuel also serves as President of the Chamber of Commerce Mozambique – USA (CCMUSA), where he promotes bilateral trade and investment between the two countries. His experience spans various positions in private and public organizations, where he has driven organizational growth and contributed to substantial national development projects. He is also Vice-President of the Industry division at the Confederation of the Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA).

“Paulo and Onório bring deep knowledge, visionary thinking, and hands-on experience in economic development. Their contributions will help shape ASEZA’s strategic direction and expand our impact across African economic zones.” said Adrian Frey, Chairman of the Board at ASEZA.

About ASEZA

ASEZA is a pan-African developer of Special Economic Zones, providing consultancy services, youth employment initiatives, and local content solutions. In Mozambique, ASEZA co-founded MozParks alongside the Government Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX). MozParks operates the Mozal-Beluluane and Kenmare-Topuito Industrial Parks, generating over 12,000 jobs and income for 120,000 Mozambicans.

