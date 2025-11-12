Angola: President warns of UN impotence, apprehensive about global conflicts

Angola’s president said on Tuesday that Angola “looks at the world (…) with apprehension,” criticising the “appalling trivialisation of human life” in wars and the “impotence” of the United Nations in the face of global conflicts.

“We look at the world today with apprehension, because we are witnessing the appalling trivialisation of human life in the wars and conflicts that are ravaging our planet,” said João Lourenço, in his speech on the 50th anniversary of Angola’s independence in Luanda.

The head of state said that all of this violates the rules of international law governing relations between states, lamenting that the United Nations Organisation is powerless to impose order and confront the excesses of the great powers.

Lourenço defended multilateralism as the only model that is inclusive and capable of bringing together all the nations of the planet around the approach of the great powers, and insisted on the need to reform the United Nations system, as it no longer reflects the reality of the balance of power and the world’s geopolitical configuration.

The president said that the country has a “very special” sensitivity to the issues of war, peace and the freedom and independence of peoples, having gone through this experience and lived through several decades of conflict, evoking its own history.

“As soon as we had defeated Portuguese colonialism, which had oppressed and enslaved us for centuries, we immediately had to face the retrograde “apartheid” regime, which represented a permanent threat to the peoples of southern Africa and Angola in particular, because it had attacked us, invaded us and was based on the idea of the superiority of one race over another and segregationism as a model of society,” he stressed, saying that Angola ran “a serious risk of being colonised twice in such a short space of time.

The head of state recalled that Angola had stood by the people of Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa, contributing to the end of the regime of racial segregation, and called for an end to the war against Ukraine and the resolution of the conflict in the Middle East, emphasising the “imperative need for the creation of the State of Palestine”.

The President also expressed concern about the situation in the Sahel, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where “wars threaten the balkanisation of these countries”, as well as “the scourge of coups d’état and unconstitutional changes in Africa”, which “have once again gained strength and worrying contours”.

“We are very concerned about the reappearance and proliferation of terrorist groups in certain parts of our planet and in Africa in particular,” he lamented.