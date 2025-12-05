Angola opens sub-Saharan Africa’s largest off-grid solar plant in Moxico Leste

The Angolan government has inaugurated the largest off-grid photovoltaic park in sub-Saharan Africa, providing continuous electricity for the first time to an isolated community of more than 130,000 inhabitants.

Located in the capital of the new province of Moxico Leste — a remote region over 1,500 kilometres from Luanda — the project was inaugurated on Wednesday. It was built by the Portuguese company MCA and features innovative technologies, including a battery-storage system and Blackstart technology, which enables automatic start-up in the event of power outages.

“If the system is connected to a grid in the future, it will prevent blackouts like the one that occurred in Portugal in April this year,” explained Elisabete Alves, Chief Operating Officer of the MCA group, during a site visit on Wednesday. She emphasised that this is also “the first fully renewable power plant” in Angola.

Cazombo is one of 60 locations included in the Angolan government’s electrification plan, which aims to supply electricity to more than 200,000 homes and benefit around one million people.

The total investment exceeds US$1 billion (approximately €862 million), according to João Baptista Borges, Minister of Energy and Water.

Beyond providing 24-hour electricity access to about 136,000 people, the solar project is expected to save nearly 10 million litres of fuel annually. Fuel is a scarce, costly resource that is difficult to transport to this remote area, the minister noted.

“This is a historic milestone for the province of Moxico Leste and for Angola,” he said, stressing that the project is “much more than solar panels: it means progress, inclusion and energy independence.”

By road, Google Maps estimates that the journey to Cazombo takes at least 21 hours, though it can take longer due to the absence of paved roads.

The environmental impact is significant, with an estimated reduction of 37,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

In the capital of this new province — which is soon to celebrate its first anniversary — 12,000 of the 16,000 planned household connections have already been installed, with 3,000 currently active. These homes will be served by a 25-megawatt (MW) power plant with 75 MW of storage capacity, consisting of 40,320 solar panels imported from South Korea.

The solar project also includes works in the provinces of Bié, Malanje, Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Moxico, and Moxico Leste. It forms part of an electrification programme with a total installed capacity of 256 megawatts-peak (MWp) and 595 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery storage.

Visibly satisfied, along with some of Cazombo’s residents who already have electricity in their homes, the governor of Moxico Leste, Crispiniano dos Santos, believes these projects will boost the province’s agricultural and industrial development.

He also hopes they will attract private investment and create employment opportunities for some of the province’s 411,000 inhabitants. Moxico Leste covers 72,000 square kilometres — an area comparable to mainland Portugal, excluding the Algarve — in eastern Angola near the border with Zambia.

In Cazombo, MCA is also involved in a project to collect and treat water from the Zambezi River to supply the local population, with completion expected by July 2027.

This Ministry of Energy and Water initiative for the water sector covers 49 locations across five provinces and involves an investment of €870 million.

