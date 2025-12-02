Angola opens $4bn plant to process standalone gas fields

Angolan President João Lourenço opened a $4 billion gas processing plant in Soyo as the longtime crude producer increases its focus on the fuel.

The facility, built by the Novo Consórcio de Gás, can process 400 million cubic feet of gas a day from Angola’s first standalone fields, Minerals and Petroleum Minister Diamantino Azevedo said at the site. It was finished months ahead of schedule.

NCG stakeholders include Azule Energy, Sonangol E&P, Chevron Corp. and TotalEnergies SE.

With the start of operations on Thursday, the plant will supply fuel for domestic power, industrial users and LNG exports as Angola works to broaden its energy mix and reduce its dependence on crude. That includes using gas for electricity generation, petrochemicals, ammonia and urea production, Azevedo said.

The project will make an important contribution to energy security and to Angola’s industrialisation capacity. “This is only the beginning,” Azevedo said. “We will continue developing additional gas resources offshore and onshore.”

Azule Energy chief executive officer Adriano Mongini said he is “proud to deliver a project with a truly transformative impact on Angola’s gas sector.” The Eni SpA and BP Plc joint venture completed the Quiluma and Maboqueiro gas field platforms earlier this year.

