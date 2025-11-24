Angola: Lobito Corridor will help diversify economy, boost regional trade – IMF

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday highlighted the role of the Lobito Corridor in economic diversification in Angola, but also in boosting regional trade, which she considered to be a “powerful” engine of growth in Africa.

In an exclusive interview with Lusa in Luanda, where she arrived on Wednesday and from where she left to attend the G20 meeting in South Africa this weekend, the IMF chief spoke of the need for regional integration and the importance of trade on the continent, as well as economic diversification, praising the steps taken by Angola in this regard.

“I am impressed. We look at Angola’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and see that it is moving towards non-oil sectors, towards non-oil revenues,” said Kristalina Georgieva, expressing her “optimism” about Angola’s greater integration in Africa and the boost to regional trade as a “powerful” engine of growth.

She pointed out that global trade, which has been the engine of economic growth in recent decades, “is taking steps backwards”.

Therefore, “regional trade and regional integration must move forward,” she argued.

“And when we look at the potential in Africa, at the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), at transport corridors such as the Lobito Corridor — we realise how powerful this is,” said Kristalina, adding that there could be a 50% increase in regional trade if African countries remove barriers to trade between themselves.

Georgieva noted that African countries must develop national and regional value chains, admitting that in Africa “there are barriers even stronger than tariffs.”

But, she pointed out, “the good news is that it is in the hands of Africans to remove these barriers,” praising Angolan leadership in the African Union for its focus on infrastructure.

Angolan President João Lourenço recalled that the head of the IMF recently highlighted at the Luanda summit on infrastructure the importance of mobilising resources to implement pre-selected priority projects.

“And we are seeing some practical results, because the Lobito Corridor is fantastic for bringing minerals, agricultural products and other goods to market by connecting Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” she said.

“And what I have heard from businesspeople here are very positive expectations about this — music to my ears,” added the IMF official.

The Lobito Corridor is a 1,300-kilometre railway and logistics axis that crosses Angola, connecting the port of Lobito to the DRC and Zambia, to facilitate the transport of minerals and other goods and reduce transport times.

