Angola: IMF chief Georgieva to visit ahead of G20 summit in Johannesburg

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, is expected in Luanda on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Angola, before attending the G20 summit in South Africa, the institution announced.

According to IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack, Georgieva will meet with Angolan authorities, business leaders and students during her visit to Luanda.

The trip to Africa also includes participation in the G20 summit — which brings together the leaders of the world’s 19 largest economies plus the European Union — to be held in Johannesburg on 22 and 23 November.

The visit comes just a few days before Luanda hosts the summit between the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU) at the end of November, where European investments in Africa and partnerships in strategic areas will be discussed.

In its most recent reports on Angola, the IMF has warned of persistent vulnerabilities, such as high external debt servicing, dependence on oil and high inflation.

In September, in its latest post-programme assessment, the Fund revised its growth forecast for 2025 downwards from 2.4% to 2.1% and warned of growing risks to Angola’s ability to service its debt, advocating fiscal prudence and rationalisation of expenditure.