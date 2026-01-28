Angola donates 75 tonnes of goods to flood victims in Mozambique, with 20 tonnes delivered on Tuesday

The Angolan Government yesterday delivered 20 tonnes of various goods to Mozambique, part of a total planned support of 75 tonnes for victims of the floods in the country who “need everything.”

“We are bringing around 75 tonnes of assorted goods, medicines and consumables, clothing, as well as tents and food,” said Pinto de Souza, Angola’s Secretary of State for Health, in Maputo following the arrival of the donation.

The 20 tonnes arrived on an Angolan Air Force plane, with the remaining aid scheduled to reach Mozambique from Wednesday, he added.

“This is an expression of solidarity and support that will certainly help reduce the effects of the rains (…). Angola stands hand in hand with Mozambique and, naturally, all support will come from the Angolan Government,” Pinto de Souza stated.

Mozambique’s Secretary of State for the Economy, António Grispos, expressed gratitude for the support, saying that at this time victims need “everything” to “lessen the suffering” caused by the adverse weather.

“We are deeply moved by this gesture. Extremely thankful for this donation which helps alleviate the suffering of many Mozambicans in what may be, perhaps, the worst floods since independence, leaving a devastating and destabilising trail,” Grispos said.

The Secretary of State noted that Angola had once again extended a hand to Mozambique in difficult times, remarking that the action “shows the great affection” it holds for Mozambique.

“This demonstrates the great feeling towards Mozambique, which is reciprocal. This brotherly reciprocity between the peoples of the Atlantic and the Indian Ocean is represented in these 75 tonnes, part of which we received today,” he emphasised.

António Grispos highlighted the efforts of the Mozambican Government in supporting those affected by the floods, while acknowledging that “it is never enough for the scale of disaster” that has befallen the population.

Besides Angola, the European Union, the United States, Portugal, Norway and Japan, as well as neighbouring Southern African countries, have already announced and sent emergency humanitarian aid to Mozambique.

At least 14 people have died in the floods over recent weeks in Mozambique, with nearly 155,000 houses flooded, according to provisional data from the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

According to INGD’s database, accessed by Lusa and with data up to 15:30 yesterday, the floods affecting various parts of the country have already impacted 691,522 people, equivalent to 151,962 families, with 14 deaths – two more than on Monday –, 3,447 houses partially destroyed, 771 completely destroyed, and 154,797 flooded.

The INGD data also reports 45 injured and four missing since 7 January, at a time when families are still awaiting rescue, particularly in southern Mozambique.

Since the start of the rainy season in October, including the recent weeks of flooding, 137 people have died in Mozambique, alongside 148 injured and 812,335 affected, according to INGD figures.

As of yesterday, 100 accommodation centres are active (11 have been closed), housing 94,657 people. This update also accounts for the impact since 7 January on 229 health units and 353 schools, four bridges, and 1,336 kilometres of road.

Source: Lusa