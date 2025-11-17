Anamola submits proposal for new flag of Mozambique

The National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), led by former presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, on Friday submitted a proposal for a new national flag to the country’s parliament, the Assembly of the Republic.

The main change to the existing flag that Anamola proposes is the removal of the image of a gun (an AK-47 rifle). The flag contains images of three objects, a gun, a hoe and a book, symbolising “study, production and defence”.

Apparently, it is only the gun that Anamola objects to. Mondlane told reporters that the Anamola proposal could bring “a new image to the country, particularly an aversion to the idea that Mozambique is a country of violence”.

He seemed unaware that, earlier this century, the Assembly organised two competitions to design a new flag, both of which failed. In both cases, the jury believed that none of the proposals were good enough, and so the country has continued to fly the old flag, which has been in force since the Constitution of 1990.

The Anamola proposal results from what Mondlane called a “national consultation”, in which over 70,000 proposals were submitted.

But, since the design of the national flag is specified in the Constitution, it does not matter how many people voted in a competition organised by a political party.

As with any other constitutional amendment, the final decision must be taken by the Assembly, and by a two thirds majority. The ruling Frelimo Party, (which holds 171 out of the 250 seats) can command a two thirds majority on its own.

Mondlane said the Anamola proposal for the flag is independent of the current “national political dialogue”, which may result in constitutional amendments.

This is disingenuous – clearly there will not be two sets of amendments, one for the flag and one for everything else.

Those who want the image of an AK-47 to remain on the flag argue that this is truthful to history, since Mozambique won its independence through an armed struggle.