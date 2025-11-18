AMEEA Gala 2025 spotlights women entrepreneurs powering Mozambique’s economic growth

The Association of European-African Women Entrepreneurs (AMEEA) Mozambique will hold the AMEEA Gala 2025 on Thursday, 21 November, at 6:00 pm at the VIP Hotel in Maputo. The event is dedicated to celebrating the talent and impact of women who are transforming Mozambique’s economic and social landscape. It will bring together over 100 women participants, including entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, institutional representatives, and international partners committed to inclusive development.

This will be a moment of recognition and inspiration, created to highlight stories of female leadership, promote cooperation between Africa and Europe, and strengthen the strategic role of women in sustainable development. The Gala also aims to open space for new partnerships, dialogues, and opportunities to boost women’s entrepreneurship to new heights.

According to Anna Sousa, President of AMEEA Mozambique, the Gala “is more than a night of celebration; it is a collective commitment to transformation, to creating opportunities, and to affirming women as key drivers of Mozambique’s economic development. This event symbolises the strength we women have when we unite talent, vision, and purpose,” she said.

In this spirit, AMEEA reaffirms its mission to promote women’s economic empowerment, strengthen female leadership, and build bridges of cooperation between Africa and Europe. Through programmes, training, institutional partnerships, and advocacy actions in Mozambique, AMEEA seeks to expand opportunities, enhance skills, and place women at the centre of sustainable development, establishing itself as a true engine of change, inspiration, and progress for society as a whole.