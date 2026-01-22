All eyes will be on SA’s EFF leader’s case on Friday

All eyes will be in the East London Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape Province, South Africa (SA) on Friday for the pre-sentencing of Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on his conviction of discharging a firearm during the party’s 5th birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane back in 2018.

His conviction includes the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area and reckless endangerment.

Malema intends to appeal to any sentence imposed on him up until the highest court in the land.

Malema has maintained that this case is a political witch-hunt against him.

His co-accused, Adriaan Snyman was acquitted of the charges due to a lack of evidence.

He believes in his innocence and maintains that the firearm in question is a toy.

Source: SABC