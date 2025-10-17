Algeria to cooperate with Mozambique in the gas, energy, medicines and business sectors – Photos

Algeria has pledged to assist Mozambique in expanding its domestic gas distribution network, training professionals in hydrocarbon research and production, and supporting the construction of the country’s energy distribution infrastructure.

Speaking to journalists in Maputo on Thursday, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Estêvão Pale, said that the Mozambican state-owned National Hydrocarbons Company (ENH) had signed a memorandum with the Algerian oil company Sonatrach, which will allow it to gain experience in production and in various stages of the oil and gas value chain.

“There are concrete and urgent actions, namely the need for Mozambique to expand the natural gas distribution network for domestic consumption and the development of industrial projects based on natural gas, so that we can utilise more gas from the projects under development in our country,” said the minister.

Algeria’s Sonatrach will also share its experience with Mozambique in providing services across the oil sector value chain, including seismic surveys, drilling, operations, and maintenance, Minister Pale added.

The chairwoman of ENH’s board of directors, Ludovina Bernardo, said the country intends to advance the cooking gas distribution network, noting that the number of consumers has decreased.

“We have the transport area; we want Algeria to help us understand the international market, how we can monetise this gas, and above all, how we can industrialise the country by transforming the gas we have in Mozambique into other priority areas and projects,” she said, also highlighting cooperation in staff training.

“We have the area of training and institutional capacity building to operate in the hydrocarbon industry. We must be prepared, with trained staff, to develop projects, which means we need geologists, geophysicists, and chemical engineers. With Algeria, we will learn to operate effectively,” Bernardo added.

In addition to the oil and gas sector, Mozambique also agreed to cooperate with Algeria in health, energy, and the business sector.

In the energy sector, Estêvão Pale said that the agreement signed between Eletricidade de Moçambique (EDM) and the Algerian Energy and Gas Company (Sonelgaz) provides for support from Algeria in energy transport, the construction and modernisation of power stations, and the establishment of an industrial park for producing electrical equipment.

The chairman of EDM’s board of directors said the agreement includes the construction of a 40-megawatt gas-fired power station in Mozambique.

“We are going to set up a factory with them for high-demand electrification materials. Based on this memorandum, we will also cooperate in training. Algeria has excellent technical schools in electrical engineering. We want to send our technicians there or have trainers come here,” said Joaquim Ou-Chim.

“Algeria manufactures all kinds of materials and equipment used in the country, including turbines for energy production and cable conductors. In the first phase, we will prioritise electrification, focusing on universal access and mainly medium- and low-voltage materials,” he added.

In the health sector, the National Regulatory Authority for Medicines and the Algerian pharmaceutical company SAIDAL will cooperate on staff training and technology transfer.

The Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA) will collaborate with the Council for the Economic Revival of Algeria (CREIA) to exchange experiences and publicise business opportunities, particularly in the hydrocarbons sector.

