Algeria launches oil and gas licensing round to boost output

Algeria, a gas-rich OPEC member, launched a 2026 oil and gas licensing round on Sunday, offering seven exploration blocks in an effort to boost output and attract foreign investment, the government said.

The bidding round, branded “Algeria Bid Round 2026”, was announced at a ceremony attended by representatives of international energy companies in Algiers.

The offered blocks are located in Ouargla, Illizi, Touggourt and El Bayadh, including a mix of oil and gas prospects that officials said are estimated to contain hundreds of millions of barrels of oil and significant volumes of natural gas.

The technical phase of the bidding process will begin on June 1, with access to tender documents and online presentations, followed by data sessions and clarifications running until October 31.

Bid submissions are due on November 26 and hydrocarbon contracts with state-owned Algerian energy company Sonatrach to be signed on January 31 next year under production-sharing or participation agreements depending on the block.

Algeria has been working to strengthen its upstream sector and sustain its role in global energy markets.

“The new bidding round will help strengthen global energy security and reinforce Algeria’s role as a regional energy hub,” said Hydrocarbons Minister Mohamed Arkab.

Source: Reuters