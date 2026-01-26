Alex Macuácua sets Mozambique’s first 2,000m indoor track record at 5:20

Mozambican athlete Alex Macuácua, representing Sporting Clube de Portugal, broke the Mozambique national indoor record for 2,000 metres this Sunday in Lisbon.

He achieved the mark in the 2,000-metre race with a time of five minutes and twenty seconds, setting the first national indoor record for this distance. The competition featured around 21 athletes, with Macuácua finishing in seventh place.

It is worth recalling that on the 17th of this month, Alex Macuácua had already set another national record, completing the 10-kilometre road race in 29 minutes and 14 seconds during the Portuguese National Road Championships held in Figueira da Foz.



Source: Notícias