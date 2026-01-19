Alex Macuácua breaks Mozambique’s 10 km record in Portugal

Mozambican athlete Alex Orlando Macuácua, currently competing for Sporting Clube de Portugal, set a new national record in the 10km road race, completing the event in 29 minutes and 14 seconds during the Portuguese National Road Championships in Figueira da Foz last Saturday.

The race featured around four thousand athletes, and Macuácua finished in 20th place, surpassing the previous national record held by Pedro Mulomo, which was 30 minutes and 9 seconds.

Speaking to “Desafio,” Macuácua said the achievement did not come as a surprise, as he had been expecting to reach the mark. The athlete explained that his goal was to break the record before 2026, which had not been possible at the previous competition due to unfavourable weather conditions.

It is worth noting that on 19 July 2025, Macuácua had already set another national and personal record in the 5,000 metres, clocking 13 minutes, 49.86 seconds.

The athlete’s next competition is scheduled for Sunday, marking his debut on the indoor track, where further national records are also expected.







Source: Notícias