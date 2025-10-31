Airlink expands Mozambican network with Nacala route

Airlink, Southern Africa’s premier regional airline, has announced that it will expand its route network to include Nacala, Mozambique’s scenic coastal city, from February 2026, Cape {town} Etc reports.

The addition marks Airlink’s seventh destination in Mozambique, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to improving regional connectivity for both business and leisure travellers.

Beginning 2 February next year, the Johannesburg–Nacala route will operate twice weekly, with return flights every Monday and Friday. According to the airline, the new service will be operated using its comfortable and efficient Embraer regional jet aircraft.

‘By adding Nacala to our network, Airlink is able to provide additional vital connectivity for business and leisure travellers to and from Mozambique’s economically-important north-eastern region, complementing our current services to Nampula,’ explained Airlink CEO, De Villiers Engelbrecht.

Discover Mozambique’s hidden gem! ✨ From February 2026, #Airlink will connect Johannesburg and Nacala twice a week, linking you to Mozambique’s pristine north-eastern coast. A gateway for both business and leisure, Nacala combines opportunity with the charm of relaxing… pic.twitter.com/qndcvZsjd7 — Airlink (@Fly_Airlink) October 30, 2025

The new flights will depart Johannesburg (JNB) at 10:30am, arriving in Nacala (MNC) at 1:10pm. Return flights will leave Nacala at 1:45pm, landing back in Johannesburg at 4:35pm.

Customers can book and manage their trips directly on Airlink, through Airlink’s smartphone app, or via travel agents.

Currently, Airlink operates 64 return flights per week to Mozambique, connecting key cities such as Maputo, Beira, Pemba, Nampula, Tete, and Vilanculos. These services are timed to provide convenient connections with both Airlink’s domestic and regional flights, as well as long-haul services from its global airline partners.

Airlink passengers can expect generous travel perks, such as discounted economy class tickets that come with a 20kg luggage allowance, while full-fare economy travellers enjoy 30kg. Additionally, all passengers receive a free 15kg sports equipment allowance.

Onboard, customers are treated to a complimentary light meal, refreshments, and spacious seating with a choice between aisle or window seats, since Airlink’s jets feature no middle seats.